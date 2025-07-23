Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who had been accused of match-fixing, has been cleared of all charges but given a two-month ban by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), the Serie A club said.

The FIGC National Federal Court, which met on Tuesday to discuss the charge against Nigerian Okoye, "has excluded any involvement of the player in sports offences, after accepting the arguments of his lawyers", Udinese said in a statement.

"During the trial, all charges of alleged sporting misconduct were dropped, and the decision to impose a two-month ban was based solely on a violation of the general principle of fairness (Article 4 of the Federal Sports Justice Code).

"The club has stated that it is satisfied with the court's conclusion that the player was not involved in the infamous match-fixing theory. The club wishes to reiterate its full support for Okoye, who is awaiting the reasons for the decision. Udinese Calcio reasserts that it is firmly convinced of Maduka's proper conduct."

No intention to fix the match

The 25-year-old Nigerian international was alleged to have deliberately collected a booking during his team's Italian league match against Lazio in March 2024.

The German-born goalkeeper received a yellow card for time-wasting, after an alleged deal reached with a friend who won 120,000 euros ($140,000) as a result of a bet.

The FIGC investigation established that there was no intention to fix the match, which would have been punishable by a four-year fine.

However Okoye, who has been with Udinese since 2023, will be suspended from August 18 to October 19.

He will, therefore, miss seven of his team's matches – six in the league and one in the Coppa Italia.