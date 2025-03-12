By Staff Reporter

In a significant victory for Guinea Conakry, the traditional fabric Leppi has been officially recognised as a cultural heritage of the West African country and is now protected by the African Intellectual Property Organisation (OAPI).

This milestone is the culmination of efforts led by Guinea's National Office for the Promotion of Crafts (ONPA).

Leppi, originating from the country's Foutah Djallon region, has been awarded a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) by OAPI.

This recognition reinforces Leppi's authenticity, safeguards its artisanal expertise, and prevents counterfeiting, while opening doors to international markets.

What is Leppi?

Leppi is a traditional fabric made by the Fulani people, known for its geometric patterns, often dyed indigo using local plants.

It is a symbol of Guinean identity and tradition, worn by both males and females during special occasions like weddings, cultural festivals, and the Muslim celebrations of Eid.

The Fulani or Peula people are among the biggest ethnic groups in Africa – found in several countries, including Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea, Nigeria, Niger, and Chad.

A boost to Guinean heritage and economy

According to ONPA Director General Marie Somparé, the certification process involved selecting 50 producers from 2,971 identified ones, who will lead the project under the Guinea Leppi Group.

The authorities will now ‘‘raise awareness among weavers about producing higher-quality leppi so that it can be exported worldwide,’’ she told local media.

The National Tourist Office of Guinea congratulated ONPA and craftsmen on obtaining the PGI.

"It marks a major step forward in preserving cultural heritage and promoting Guinean artisanal know-how.

The Leppi, a true symbol of identity and tradition, is now established as an authentic product protected and recognised internationally," the ONPA said.

"The recognition is expected to stimulate job creation, boost exports in the textile sector, and open new perspectives for crafts and tourism."

Somparé emphasised that the next step will be to raise awareness among weavers about producing higher-quality Leppi for global export.

The Guinea Leppi Group is expected to serve as a union and regulator to standardise Leppi production across Guinea.