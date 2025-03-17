AFRICA
2 min read
Somalia PM replaces defence minister in cabinet reshuffle
The cabinet reshuffle came as the Somali government escalated its military mobilisation against al-Shabaab terrorists.
Somalia PM replaces defence minister in cabinet reshuffle
The announcement was made by the Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre. / AA
March 17, 2025

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre announced a new Cabinet reshuffle on Monday

Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, who has served as Somalia's defence minister since 2021, has been reassigned to lead the Ports and Marine Transportation Ministry, while Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi has been appointed the new defence minister.

Barre also appointed Somalia’s former defence minister Nur as transport and civil aviation minister, replacing Fardowsa Osman Egal.

Mohamed Abdikadir Ali was also named the new sports and youth minister.

Military mobilisation

The reshuffle included the appointment of 11 deputy and state ministers.

The announcement was made in a statement on X by the prime minister on Monday.

This cabinet reshuffle came as the Somali government escalated its military mobilisation against al-Shabaab terrorists, who have increased their attacks on national army bases in the south-central Hirshabelle state.

Meanwhile, security forces in Somalia’s Puntland state have been conducting operations against the Somali-based ISIS (Daesh) terror group for more than a month, liberating large areas from its control.

Insecurity

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from the terror groups al-Shabaab and ISIS.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, a mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terrorist group has intensified attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on it.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us