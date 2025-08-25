In a coordinated crackdown over the past two days, Somali security forces have thwarted major attempts to smuggle narcotics into the country, seizing large quantities of drugs in separate operations at Mogadishu’s major primary seaport and airport.

On Sunday, August 24th, Somali Police Force Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Abdifatah Adan Hassan, announced at the Port of Mogadishu that security forces had intercepted containers laden with narcotics.

“The police and security agencies are conducting a wide-ranging operation against the networks that traffic and use narcotics,” he stated, issuing a stern warning to anyone involved in the trade.

“Anyone found trafficking or using these substances will be brought before the law.”

RELATED TRT Global - South Africa seizes narcotics disguised as art at airport

In a parallel operation, the Somali Attorney General’s Office confirmed it had seized a significant drug shipment at Aden Adde International Airport.