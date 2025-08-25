In a coordinated crackdown over the past two days, Somali security forces have thwarted major attempts to smuggle narcotics into the country, seizing large quantities of drugs in separate operations at Mogadishu’s major primary seaport and airport.
On Sunday, August 24th, Somali Police Force Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Abdifatah Adan Hassan, announced at the Port of Mogadishu that security forces had intercepted containers laden with narcotics.
“The police and security agencies are conducting a wide-ranging operation against the networks that traffic and use narcotics,” he stated, issuing a stern warning to anyone involved in the trade.
“Anyone found trafficking or using these substances will be brought before the law.”
In a parallel operation, the Somali Attorney General’s Office confirmed it had seized a significant drug shipment at Aden Adde International Airport.
This marks the second major bust of its kind by the office. Attorney General Sulayman Mohamed Mohamud was at the scene, where officials confiscated 48 sacks containing a total of 2,496 boxes of narcotics, along with 6 cartons of rolling papers.
“These drugs, which pose a grave threat to public safety, were intercepted inside the airport before they could be distributed,” the Attorney General’s office said in a statement.
“We are conducting official investigations to identify the networks involved in this importation in order to apprehend them and bring them to justice.”
The Somali Federal Government has recently intensified efforts to combat the narcotics trade which has had a devastating impact on the country’s youth.
The government has pledged to take all necessary measures to counter the threat and negative influence of drugs on society, with security stepped up around the country’s borders.