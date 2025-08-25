WAR ON GAZA
Syrian president signals progress on possible security deal with Israel
Ahmed al Sharaa has revealed progress in security talks with Israel, based on the 1974 truce line, aiming to bolster regional stability.
Any agreement between Syria and Israel will follow the 1974 truce line, President al Sharaa says. / Reuters
August 25, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on Sunday signalled progress on a possible security deal with Israel in a meeting with an Arab media delegation, local media reported.

In comments carried by Syria TV, al Sharaa said there are “advanced discussions on a possible security agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv,” noting that “any understanding will be based on the 1974 truce line.”

He also reportedly said that while he doesn’t believe the time is right for a peace deal with Israel, he “will not hesitate to take” any agreement that benefits Syria and the region.

On Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani held talks with an Israeli delegation in Paris on de-escalation, noninterference in Syrian affairs and reaching understandings to support regional stability, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

It reported that the discussions also addressed “monitoring the ceasefire in Suwayda province in southern Syria and reactivating the 1974 agreement.”

1974 agreement

According to the news agency, the talks are US-mediated and part of diplomatic efforts “to bolster security and stability in Syria and preserve its unity and territorial integrity.”

The 1974 Syria-Israel Disengagement Agreement between the two countries, following the October 1973 Arab-Israeli war, is aimed at separating the warring forces and ending direct clashes between the two sides.

The agreement established arrangements to pull back troops and set two main lines, known as the Alpha and Bravo lines, separating Syrian and Israeli military positions.

A buffer zone was created between the two lines under the supervision of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

SOURCE:AA
