AFRICA
2 min read
Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC says pipeline theft nearly eliminated
Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC Limited has said that nearly all pipeline theft has been eliminated after coordinated efforts by the country's defence and intelligence agencies.
Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC says pipeline theft nearly eliminated
Nigeria's state oil company NNPC Limited says it has eliminated the siphoning of oil being transported through pipelines. / Photo: Reuters
August 25, 2025

Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC Limited said on Monday nearly all pipeline theft has been eliminated after coordinated efforts by the country's defence and intelligence agencies.

Three years ago, as little as 30% of oil sent through some pipelines made it to Nigeria's export terminals, costing the government billions in lost revenue and causing investment to be deferred.

"Today, I can proudly report that our pipeline and terminal receipts are attaining close to 100%," NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer Bashir Bayo Ojulari told a regional security forum in Abuja.

He said security had been improved, particularly within the Niger Delta, where most of the country’s oil infrastructure is located.

Oil output could surpass 2.5 million barrels per day

Recommended

The country's defence and intelligence agencies were involved, as Ojulari said illicit trade was not merely a local problem but involved "sophisticated international syndicates."

As the improved security bolsters Nigeria's overall oil output and the country seeks to accelerate approval for new projects, the national oil regulator projected at an oil conference last week that Nigeria's output could surpass 2.5 million barrels per day next year.

Nigeria's oil production was last close to 2.5 million barrels per day in 2005 before insecurity in the Niger Delta reduced output to 1 million bpd by 2016.

In 2021, Nigeria started hiring private security firms to complement the national security organisations in managing pipeline security.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us