US President Donald Trump accused major television networks on Sunday of biased coverage and suggested they should lose their broadcast licenses.
In a post on US social media company Truth Social, which he owns, Trump claimed that broadcasters ABC and NBC produce overwhelmingly negative coverage of his presidency.
“Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES,” he wrote.
Trump went further, saying the outlets act as “an arm of the Democrat Party” and should have their licences revoked by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
“I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!!” he added.
Trump has often criticised mainstream media outlets and what he calls “fake news” coverage of his administration.