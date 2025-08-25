Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin has met the Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi, a day after a Turkish navy vessel docked at the port of Benghazi.

Kalin also held talks with the Deputy Commander of the Libyan National Army Saddam Haftar.

Military delegations from Türkiye and Libya held a meeting as part of the TCG Kinaliada ship’s visit to Benghazi Port, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said Monday.

A Turkish National Defence Ministry delegation, led by Major General Ilkay Altindag, paid a visit to Haftar, the deputy commander of the Libyan National Army, the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Holding elections

The talks focused on potential joint efforts under the goal of “One Libya, One Army.”