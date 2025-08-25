AFRICA
1 min read
Over 500 Rwandan refugees return from DRC amid peace process
Repatriation fulfills part of commitments made by Rwanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and UNHCR to enable safe and voluntary return of refugees, Rwanda says.
Over 500 Rwandan refugees return from DRC amid peace process
Authorities say all arrangements are in place to ensure their safe and dignified return. / Others
August 25, 2025

Over 500 Rwandan refugees returned to the country on Monday from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Some 533 returnees, the majority of whom were women and children, were transported to a transit centre in western Rwanda’s Rusizi district before being reintegrated into communities, the Ministry of Emergency Management of Rwanda said in a statement on X.

This is the first group of refugees to be repatriated under an agreement signed last month between Rwanda, DRC, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to respect refugees’ right to voluntary repatriation to their countries of origin.

Recommended

The returnees have been living in a temporary camp in Goma, eastern DRC, which is currently controlled by M23 rebels.

In a post on X, Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said it's ‘‘good to note’’ that Rwandan refugees continue to return home ‘‘despite the noise made by some Western spoilers.’’

Last month, Rwanda and DRC committed to enabling the safe and voluntary return of refugees in view of recent diplomatic efforts, notably the Washington-brokered peace agreement between Kinshasa and Kigali, as well as the declaration of principles signed on July 19 in Doha between the Congolese government and the M23 rebels.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us