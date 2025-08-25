Burkina Faso and Mali did not send representatives to a continental military meeting hosted by Nigeria on Monday amid tense relations between the two Sahel countries and their neighbours.

Along with Niger – also under military rule – Mali and Burkina Faso withdrew from regional bloc ECOWAS in January 2025, after forming their own Alliance of Sahel States (AES) to combat long-running insurgencies.

Niger, represented by defence attache at the embassy Colonel Major Soumana Kalkoye, was the only AES country at the African defence chiefs of staff talks, hosted in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

Billed by Nigerian authorities as the first such high-level Pan-African meeting hosted on the continent, the conference drew high ranking officers from Djibouti to Namibia for "discussions on collective strategies" and to find "homegrown solutions to Africa's defence needs", according to its programming.