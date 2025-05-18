AFRICA
Suicide bomber kills 11 people in Somali capital Mogadishu
At least 11 people have been killed and 20 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself outside a military camp in Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.
Al-Shabaab terrorist group has been a major cause of insecurity in Somalia for several years now. / Photo: AA
May 18, 2025

At least 11 people were killed and 20 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself outside a military camp in Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday, an official said.

The attack at the Somali army’s Damaanyo barracks in Hodan district targeted army recruits who were lining up outside the building.

A security official in the nearby Warta Nabada district, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu that two civilians and recruits were among those killed in the bombing. He said the wounded were moved to hospitals.

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.

