Trump meeting gave Putin what the Russian leader 'wanted': Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has faulted US President Donald Trump's Alaska summit last month with President Vladimir Putin, saying that it handed the Russian leader "what he wanted."
US President Donald Trump met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the American state of Alaska on August 15, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
September 7, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has faulted US President Donald Trump's Alaska summit last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that it handed the Russian leader "what he wanted."

"I think that President Trump gave Putin what he wanted," Zelenskyy said in an ABC television interview which aired on Sunday. "He had he wanted... very much to meet with President Trump."

He expressed disappointment at being excluded from the August 15 meeting, adding: "Putin doesn't want to meet with me, but he wants very much to meet with the president of the United States, to show everybody video and images that he is there."

"I think... it's a pity that Ukraine was not there," said Zelenskyy.

Deadline for peace negotiations

Following the summit, Trump, this week, set a two-week deadline for Putin and Zelenskyy to meet for peace negotiations.

"My relationship with all of them is very good. We're going to find out how good it is over the next week or two," Trump said.

SOURCE:Reuters
