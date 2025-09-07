WORLD
Pope Leo urges peace in the Middle East, Ukraine and other parts of the world
Pope Leo XIV called for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine, and other conflict-affected regions during Sunday prayers at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican.
Pope Leo has prayed for peace to prevail in the Middle East, Ukraine, and other parts of the world affected by war and instability. / Photo: AP
September 7, 2025

"God does not want war. God wants peace! And God supports those who commit to breaking the spiral of hatred and walking in the path of dialogue," the pontiff said, Vatican News reported.

Following the mass, Leo encouraged everyone to "continue their prayers for the people of Ukraine and every part of the world plagued by war."

The pope also addressed world leaders, stressing that "apparent victories achieved through weapons, sowing death and destruction, are in fact defeats, and they never bring peace or security."

Israel's brutal attacks on Gaza

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza marked its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed over 64,000 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AFP
