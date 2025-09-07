Pope Leo XIV called for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine, and other conflict-affected regions during Sunday prayers at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican.

"God does not want war. God wants peace! And God supports those who commit to breaking the spiral of hatred and walking in the path of dialogue," the pontiff said, Vatican News reported.

Following the mass, Leo encouraged everyone to "continue their prayers for the people of Ukraine and every part of the world plagued by war."

The pope also addressed world leaders, stressing that "apparent victories achieved through weapons, sowing death and destruction, are in fact defeats, and they never bring peace or security."