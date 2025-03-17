SPORTS
2 min read
Manchester United's Amorim senses 'good sign' after win over Leicester City
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he is starting to see improvements in his team after a 3-0 victory at Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Manchester United / Getty Images
March 17, 2025

Manchester United had the fewest wins and points after 28 games in any Premier League campaign. However, goals from Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Bruno Fernandes secured a rare comfortable win in a difficult campaign.

Amorim said that while some players may feel a lack of energy, the team can win games even when tired. Hojlund and Garnacho's goals were particularly welcome, with Hojlund scoring a crucial goal and Garnacho improving his game by playing both sides.

"I'm starting to see different things in the team, especially today. You can feel a lack of energy in some players but you feel that the team can find the way to win games even when they are a little bit more tired.

"It's a good sign for this team." Goals for Danish striker Hojlund and Argentine winger Garnacho were especially welcome before the run-in. Hojlund had not scored in his previous 22 matches in all competitions before his fine first-half finish, with Garnacho drawing a blank in 24 games prior to his second-half goal.

"It’s really important for Hojlund," Amorim added. "He's doing the right things, he's helping the team, he's fighting for every ball and today he scored a very good goal, very important goal. He deserved that goal more than anybody.

"Garnacho was really happy but the most important thing is the way he's improving his game. He's playing both sides, not just on the left. He's sprinting back, the small things he's doing quite well. "When you do the small things in that manner the good things are going to show and he also deserved his goal today."

