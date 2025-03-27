AFRICA
UN fears fresh conflict in South Sudan amid reports of VP Machar arrest
The country is on the brink of relapsing into widespread conflict, says the UN mission in South Sudan, after the opposition said its leader Riek Machar was arrested.
Vice-President Riek Machar and his wife were arrested in the house in the capital, Juba, according to his party. / AA
March 27, 2025

South Sudan’s main opposition party said its leader Riek Machar has been arrested as the UN called on all parties to uphold the 2018 agreement that ended the country's civil war.

Machar was “in confinement by the government” and his life was “at risk,” opposition spokesperson Pal Mai Deng said in a video address to the media Wednesday night.

The head of the UN mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, said following reports of the detention of Machar, all parties should “exercise restraint and uphold the Revitalized Peace Agreement.”

The UN had warned on Monday that the country was teetering on the edge of a renewed civil war after fighting in the north between an armed group allied to Machar and government forces.

Peace agreement

South Sudan's five-year civil war, in which 400,000 people were killed, ended in a 2018 peace agreement that brought President Salva Kiir and Machar together in a unity government.

Tensions have been increasing between Kiir and Machar’s parties and escalated in March when the White Army, an armed group loyal to Machar, overran an army base in Upper Nile state and attacked a UN helicopter.

The government responded with airstrikes, warning any civilian in the area where the army group is based to vacate or “face consequences.”

More than a dozen people have died since the airstrikes started in mid-March and the UN warned of a renewed civil war if the leaders do not put the country’s interests first.

‘Brink of relapse’

“Tonight, the country’s leaders stand on the brink of relapsing into widespread conflict or taking the country forward towards peace, recovery and democracy in the spirit of the consensus that was reached in 2018 when they signed and committed to implementing a Revitalized Peace Agreement,” Haysom said in a statement on Wednesday night.

An opposition official described 20 heavily armed vehicles arriving at Machar's home where he was arrested alongside his wife.

“His bodyguards were disarmed, and an arrest warrant was delivered to him under unclear charges,” said Reath Muoch Tang, an official in the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army - In Opposition.

In early March, several of Machar’s senior allies were arrested by security forces, an action his supporters condemned as a “grave violation” of the peace deal.

SOURCE:AP
