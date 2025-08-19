AFRICA
Terrorist attack at Nigerian mosque kills 13 worshippers
At least 13 worshippers have been killed in a mosque by terrorists in northwestern Nigeria, a security official said on Tuesday.
Bandits have killed at least 13 people at a mosque in Nigeria's northwestern state of Katsina. / Getty Images
August 19, 2025

At least 13 worshippers in a mosque were killed on Tuesday by terrorists in northwestern Nigeria, according to a security official.

A statement by Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, said the terrorists, locally referred to as bandits, launched an attack while Muslim members of the community were praying early morning prayers at a mosque.

Muazu said the attack was in retaliation for the community’s successful defence two days ago, as the people of Unguwan Mantau ambushed terrorists and killed many of the bandits.

The government, however, said security agencies have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.

President's firm stance

“Air component commanders of the Forward Operating Base, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Police Force have already been deployed to clear those bandits. Because, during the rainy season, bandits hide under the crops to perpetrate their evil acts.

“We are working towards bringing the bandits to book. As a government, we salute the gallantry disposition of the people of Unguwar Mantau, and we are committed to fighting the bandits and ensuring safety across our communities. The state government extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected,” the statement said.

Banditry in Nigeria's northwest and north-central regions poses a significant security challenge. The groups are known for their brutality, attacking villages, kidnapping residents for ransom and looting property.

President Bola Tinubu has taken a firm stance against bandits and terrorists in Nigeria.

SOURCE:AA
