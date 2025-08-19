At least 13 worshippers in a mosque were killed on Tuesday by terrorists in northwestern Nigeria, according to a security official.

A statement by Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, said the terrorists, locally referred to as bandits, launched an attack while Muslim members of the community were praying early morning prayers at a mosque.

Muazu said the attack was in retaliation for the community’s successful defence two days ago, as the people of Unguwan Mantau ambushed terrorists and killed many of the bandits.

The government, however, said security agencies have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.

President's firm stance