Hosts Kenya beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in their opening Group A match of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 in Nairobi on Sunday.
Kenya's win at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani was a statement display over two-time CHAN champions DRC.
Austin Odhiambo's first-half strike proved crucial in a tightly-contested Group A opener.
After a disallowed goal for DRC in the 5th minute — Jephté Kitambala's strike ruled out for offside following a VAR review — Kenya settled into the match in front of 60,000 fans in the stands.
DRC's spirited effort falls short
Kenya's breakthrough came just before the break when Odhiambo latched onto a pass from David Sakwa in the 45+2 minute, and guided a left-footed shot into the bottom corner beyond DRC's goalkeeper Brudel Efonge.
DRC's spirited effort for an equalising goal in the second-half was unsuccessful.
Kenya's next Group A match is against Angola on Thursday, while DRC will face off against Morocco.
The TotalEnergies CHAN is a biennial tournament exclusively reserved for players who compete in their countries' domestic leagues, offering a platform for emerging local talents to shine.