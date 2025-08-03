Hosts Kenya beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in their opening Group A match of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 in Nairobi on Sunday.

Kenya's win at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani was a statement display over two-time CHAN champions DRC.

Austin Odhiambo's first-half strike proved crucial in a tightly-contested Group A opener.

After a disallowed goal for DRC in the 5th minute — Jephté Kitambala's strike ruled out for offside following a VAR review — Kenya settled into the match in front of 60,000 fans in the stands.

DRC's spirited effort falls short