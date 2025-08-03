SPORTS
1 min read
CHAN 2024 hosts Kenya beat DRC 1-0 in Nairobi
Hosts Kenya beat DRC 1-0 in their opening Group A match of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 in Nairobi on Sunday.
CHAN 2024 hosts Kenya beat DRC 1-0 in Nairobi
Kenya beat DRC 1-0 in Group A match of CHAN 2024 tournament on August 3, 2025. / User Upload
August 3, 2025

Hosts Kenya beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in their opening Group A match of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 in Nairobi on Sunday.

Kenya's win at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani was a statement display over two-time CHAN champions DRC.

Austin Odhiambo's first-half strike proved crucial in a tightly-contested Group A opener.

After a disallowed goal for DRC in the 5th minute — Jephté Kitambala's strike ruled out for offside following a VAR review — Kenya settled into the match in front of 60,000 fans in the stands.

DRC's spirited effort falls short

Recommended

Kenya's breakthrough came just before the break when Odhiambo latched onto a pass from David Sakwa in the 45+2 minute, and guided a left-footed shot into the bottom corner beyond DRC's goalkeeper Brudel Efonge.

DRC's spirited effort for an equalising goal in the second-half was unsuccessful.

Kenya's next Group A match is against Angola on Thursday, while DRC will face off against Morocco.

The TotalEnergies CHAN is a biennial tournament exclusively reserved for players who compete in their countries' domestic leagues, offering a platform for emerging local talents to shine.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us