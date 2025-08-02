Tanzania's Taifa Stars have clinched their first-ever win in an opening CHAN fixture, defeating Burkina Faso 2-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Abdul Sopu set the tone with a composed penalty in the first half, converting from the spot after Clement Mzize was fouled by Frank Tologo. Defender Mohamed Hussein sealed the victory with a powerful header midway through the second half, sending the excited home fans into raptures.

The win hands Tanzania an early advantage in Group B, which also features Burundi and the Central African Republic. Burkina Faso's wait for a first opening-day win at African Nations Championship (CHAN) continues, having failed to win any of their four tournament debuts.

The match began brightly, with both teams creating chances, but the hosts controlled large spells of the game.

Tanzania's Mzize and Feisal Salum tested Burkina Faso keeper Ladji Sanou early on, while Yakoub Suleiman had to be alert to deny Souleymane Sangaré and Papus Ouattara chances.

After the break, Burkina Faso made three substitutions, introducing experienced players Patrick Malo and Yves Koutiama. However, Tanzania continued to push forward, and Mohamed Hussein's header off Mudathir Yahya's delivery sealed the win.

Burkina Faso threw everything forward in the final 10 minutes but lacked composure in front of goal, with attempts from Tertius Bagré and Ouattara flying wide.

The Taifa Stars held firm to secure all three points and will look to build on this momentum in their next group match of the CHAN 2024 tournament.