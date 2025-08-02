Tanzania's Taifa Stars have clinched their first-ever win in an opening CHAN fixture, defeating Burkina Faso 2-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.
Abdul Sopu set the tone with a composed penalty in the first half, converting from the spot after Clement Mzize was fouled by Frank Tologo. Defender Mohamed Hussein sealed the victory with a powerful header midway through the second half, sending the excited home fans into raptures.
The win hands Tanzania an early advantage in Group B, which also features Burundi and the Central African Republic. Burkina Faso's wait for a first opening-day win at African Nations Championship (CHAN) continues, having failed to win any of their four tournament debuts.
The match began brightly, with both teams creating chances, but the hosts controlled large spells of the game.
Tanzania's Mzize and Feisal Salum tested Burkina Faso keeper Ladji Sanou early on, while Yakoub Suleiman had to be alert to deny Souleymane Sangaré and Papus Ouattara chances.
After the break, Burkina Faso made three substitutions, introducing experienced players Patrick Malo and Yves Koutiama. However, Tanzania continued to push forward, and Mohamed Hussein's header off Mudathir Yahya's delivery sealed the win.
Burkina Faso threw everything forward in the final 10 minutes but lacked composure in front of goal, with attempts from Tertius Bagré and Ouattara flying wide.
The Taifa Stars held firm to secure all three points and will look to build on this momentum in their next group match of the CHAN 2024 tournament.
The match took place after an opening ceremony attended by thousands of fans and dignitaries, including the head of the continent’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe.
Home-based players only
The 19-team tournament is being co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. It is a historic moment for the three East African countries, whose "Pamoja" - meaning "together" in Swahili - bid two years ago gave birth to the first Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournament in the region since 1976, and the first to be jointly hosted by three countries.
The CHAN tournament, which runs to August 30, acts as a precursor to the continent's main event, the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027, also co-hosted by the three countries.
CHAN features only players from domestic clubs, and cannot include anyone playing for teams abroad.
Getting the five stadiums ready has been a struggle, with CAF delaying the tournament from its planned dates in February to give them more time to prepare.
On a final inspection tour in Nairobi last week, CAF general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba celebrated the three nations' progress and co-operation.
"I think we in Africa need to learn from this model. Three countries have pooled their efforts and resources to successfully deliver," he told reporters.