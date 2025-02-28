POLITICS
Namibia's top court rejects presidential election challenge
Opposition parties had cited irregularities including the extension of voting after election machines failed.
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was declared winner of the election with 57.31% of the vote. / Reuters
February 28, 2025

Namibia's Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an opposition challenge to last year's presidential elections, clearing the way for president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to be inaugurated on March 21.

In a challenge brought by the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), joined by the Landless People's Movement, parties had alleged that the election was flawed and potentially invalid due to an extension of voting for several days, among other reasons.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute, however, ruled that the decision to extend voting was lawful and dismissed the challenge.

"Therefore, the challenge to the outcome for the 2024 presidential election fails," Shivute said at a court sitting in Windhoek, the capital.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, will now be sworn in as the country's first female president in three weeks at a ceremony coinciding with the country's 35th independence anniversary.

Her victory in the election, where she garnered 57.31% of the vote, beating 14 other candidates, also e xtended the ruling South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO's) rule of the southern African nation since the independence from Germany in 1990.

