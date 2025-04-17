Tribeca Festival, an annual film festival that takes place in New York City, has announced a showcase of a diverse selection of films, episodic content, talks, music, games, art, and immersive programming, including documentaries on Africa and African personalities.

“At Tribeca, we believe that storytelling is a force — one that connects us, challenges us, and inspires us to reimagine what’s possible,” said Tribeca Festival Director Cara Cusumano.

Organisers said 118 feature films culled from a record 13,541 submissions were selected to be presented at 94 world premieres and will run from June 4 to 15.

African films selected

A documentary on the life of one of Nigeria’s most iconic musicians, Wizkid, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival 2025 in the Spotlight category.

Tribeca says the documentary titled Wizkid: Long Live Lagos follows Wizkid’s rise as a global icon reshaping how Africa is seen and heard around the world.

"The documentary blends performances and cultural commentary and captures how Wizkid is using his platform to change perceptions, reclaim African identity, and inspire a new generation," Tribeca said.

Wizkid: Spotlight on Africa's record breaking artist - TRT Afrika Wizkid's sound is a mix of music elements: afrobeats, R&B, dancehall, and reggae, which has given him at least 40 career awards. 🔗

The film’s world premiere will take place on June 6, 7, and 11, 2025.

Among those interviewed for the documentary are 5-time Grammy-nominated Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti, Wizkid's manager and partner Jada Pollock, his long-term manager Sunday Are, Julia Adenuga, and Seni Saraki, among other personalities who have worked closely with the Grammy winner.

Happy Birthday

The Egyptian documentary film 'Happy Birthday' will feature in the International Narrative Competition.

Tribeca says the film, directed by Sarah Goher and written by Sarah Goher, follows the fictional story of eight-year-old maid Toha, who goes to great lengths to ensure that her best friend Nelly, the daughter of her wealthy employer, has a successful birthday party.

“This year’s film lineup is a testament to that power, bursting with creative risk, iconic artists, and new perspectives that spark vital conversations and drive culture forward,” Tribeca said in a statement.

Champions of Kenya

Widow Champion from Kenya is another film featuring the Viewpoints category.

It tells the brave story of a widow, thrown off her land by her in-laws, who transforms into an advocate for women's land rights.

The film is directed by Zippy Kimundu. It was Produced by Heather Courtney and Zippy Kimundu.

Organisers say 48 (40%) of films are directed by women, and filmmakers new to Tribeca number 44, with 32 returning.

“Tribeca has always been more than a festival — it’s a home for artists navigating an ever-changing industry and an ever-changing world,” says festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises.

“For over two decades, we’ve championed emerging voices, celebrated established storytellers, and built a creative community where artists can grow, connect, and thrive. We’re proud of the ecosystem we’ve cultivated and can’t wait to share it with the world this June,” organisers said in a statement.

Tribeca Enterprises (former Tribeca Productions) is an American film and television production company co-founded in 1989 by actor Robert De Niro and producer Jane Rosenthal.

“These films are a powerful reflection of the world we live in — and the world we want to shape,” said organisers.