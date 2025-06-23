BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Mali's Barrick Gold office in the capital Bamako reopens
Malian tax officials have reopened Barrick Gold's office in the capital under a court-appointed administrator after it closed in April over protracted tax dispute.
Mali's Barrick Gold office in the capital Bamako reopens
Barrick Gold has operated in Mali for about 30 years now. / Photo: Reuters
June 23, 2025

Malian tax officials have reopened Barrick Mining's office in the capital under a court-appointed administrator, after it was shuttered in April over alleged non-payment of taxes, two people close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

It marks the first significant development since a Malian court on June 16 placed the Canadian miner's Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex under state control in a major escalation of a protracted dispute over taxes and ownership.

It named former Malian health minister, Soumana Makadji, as provisional administrator in a move that Barrick has said it will appeal.

Makadji – who is expected to restart operations at the complex soon – held a meeting with staff at the Bamako office on Monday afternoon. He said he would visit the mining site on Wednesday, according to a meeting attendee.

New mining code

He said the mines should be able to finance themselves going forward once production has restarted and gold sales resume.

He was also meeting with subcontractors on Monday, three people familiar with the matter said.

Spokespeople for Barrick and for Mali's mines ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Barrick and the government have been in negotiations since 2023 over the implementation of a new mining code that raises taxes and gives the government a greater share in the gold mines.

Operations suspended since January

Operations at the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex have been suspended since mid-January after the military-led Malian government blocked Barrick's gold exports and seized three metric tonnes of its stocks. Barrick's main office in Bamako has been closed since April.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us