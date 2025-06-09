Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s refusal to allow the Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen to dock, calling it a clear violation of international law.

The ministry stated that the intervention took place in international waters and involved a civilian vessel carrying humanitarian aid, including Turkish citizens.

“This heinous act by the Netanyahu government, which threatens the freedom of navigation and maritime security, once again demonstrates that Israel is acting as a terror state,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry further added that the international community’s rightful reaction against the genocidal policies of Israel, which uses hunger as a weapon in Gaza and prevents the delivery of humanitarian aid, will continue.”

It described Israel’s conduct as “aggressive and unlawful,” particularly against those who defend human dignity and universal principles.

Altun’s condemnation

Türkiye’s Head of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, echoed the condemnation in a statement on X, saying the Israeli government “has shown once again that it cannot tolerate even basic humanitarian aid reaching Gaza.”

“We strongly condemn Israel’s despicable attack on civilian ship Madleen. Zionist Israeli administration has once again demonstrated its intolerance for even basic humanitarian aid reaching Gaza. Systematic destruction and massacres in Gaza are product of a terrorist state that recognises no moral or legal boundaries,” he said.

“This threatens regional peace and global security. We invite international community to take concrete steps for halting Israeli brutality and establishing peace in region,” he added, urging the global community to act, warning that silence equals complicity.

With its ongoing assaults on Gaza, including civilians, women, and children, the Israeli government has become a "mixer that threatens regional peace and puts global security at risk," Altun stated.

"Any attitude that ignores this reality, remains silent or unresponsive means being complicit in this crime," he said, reiterating Türkiye's call for an end to the brutality and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the establishment of a just peace in the region.

"We call on the international community and the entire humanity to listen to this cry and take concrete steps," Altun added.

Interception ‘unacceptable’: Parliament speaker Kilic

Türkiye’s presidential adviser on foreign policy and security, Akif Cagatay Kilic, described the raid as “unacceptable” and a direct breach of international law, adding that “the government of Israel had once again revealed its pro-terror stance.”

“Interception by Israeli forces of aid ship Madleen, which also carries our citizens, is unacceptable. This act is a clear violation of international law and exposes Israeli govt’s pro-terror stance,” he said.

“Netanyahu’s govt will never be able to silence the reaction of conscientious international community,” he added.

Weaponising aid: Celik

Omer Celik, spokesperson for Türkiye’s governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party), also condemned the incident, calling it another example of Israel weaponising humanitarian aid.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s interception of Madleen. Ship, attempting to deliver aid to besieged Gaza, faced Israeli aggression in international waters. It again highlighted how Israel uses obstruction of humanitarian aid as a weapon. World must condemn and take concrete measures against Israel to address it,” he said.

Freedom Flotilla Coalition

Earlier, Israeli soldiers kidnapped 12 people on board the Madleen, including 11 activists and one journalist, said the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an international NGO, which organised the mission.

Among them are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg; French-Palestinian Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan; Yasemin Acar from Germany; Baptiste Andre, Pascal Maurieras, Yanis Mhamdi, and Reva Viard from France; Thiago Avila from Brazil; Suayb Ordu from Türkiye; Sergio Toribio from Spain; Marco van Rennes from the Netherlands; and Omar Faiad, a journalist with Al Jazeera Mubasher, also from France.

The coalition denounced the operation as piracy, noting that the ship was unarmed and carrying essential aid for Gaza’s besieged population.

Türkiye reiterated its demand for an immediate end to what it called Israeli aggression, the safe and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the establishment of a fair and lasting peace in the region.