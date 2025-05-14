SPORTS
Tennis: Andy Murray, Djokovic part ways ahead of French Open
Andy Murray will no longer be working as Novak Djokovic's coach after six months and no title.
FILE PHOTO: Australian Open - Practice / Reuters
May 14, 2025

Andy Murray will no longer coach 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, with the pair's high-profile partnership coming to an end after six months and no titles, the Briton's team said on Tuesday.

Djokovic appointed fellow former world number one Murray ahead of this year's Australian Open and the Serb said at the Qatar Open in February that he would continue working with Murray for an indefinite period.

However, the partnership has come to an end as Djokovic looks to arrest a dip in form during the clay season at the Geneva Open next week ahead of his quest for a fourth French Open title when Roland Garros gets underway on May 25.

"Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months," Murray said in a statement. "I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season."

Djokovic, who won 25 of his 36 matches against Murray, said he was grateful for his former rival's hard work and support in their short spell together "I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together," Djokovic added.

TRT Global - Morocco clinches "Best Nation's Trophy" in tennis for seventh time

The accolade follows a year of achievements by young Moroccan tennis talents in various African tournaments.

🔗

Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January before injury ended his campaign. He made the Miami Open final in March but his bid for a 100th tour-level title ended in a defeat by Jakub Mensik.

The Serb, who turns 38 three days before the year's second Grand Slam begins, has been woefully out of form since that Miami defeat and was beaten in his opening matches at Masters tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid last month.

He was expected to jumpstart his clay campaign in Rome before returning to Paris, where he won Olympic gold last year, but skipped the ongoing Italian Open without giving a reason.

Djokovic accepted a wildcard for the May 18-24 Geneva Open.

SOURCE:Reuters
