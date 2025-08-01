Ghana’s over-reliance on manifesto-based development poses a serious challenge to its progressive development.

During each general elections, political parties and their presidential candidates task selected party members to draft manifestos, that become the parties’ campaign message and vision for the country.

Political parties rely on manifestos as a strategy for Ghana’s development, and a panacea for its numerous challenges.

However, history has repeatedly taught us that manifesto-based development does not necessarily translate into sustainable development.

Evidence abounds regarding the uncountable number of uncompleted projects dotted across Ghana.

These projects are started, but not completed. This is because, in one way or the other, they were promised in parties’ manifestos without recourse to adequate resources, including time, to efficiently complete them.

Surprisingly, accountability for the uncompleted projects and excessive waste of limited state resources remains weak. The immunity clause in the 1992 constitution relief the head of government of all wrongdoings, even if stated resources have been wasted on uncompleted projects under their watch.

Nkrumah vision

However, in our quest for sustainable development, coupled with our limited resources, it’s crucial to minimise waste, and ensure prudent use of Ghana’s limited resources.

Plan-based development is more promising for Ghana than the current manifesto-based approach.

Plan-based development is rooted in systematic planning and execution of development interventions based on extensive appraisal of the existing and available resources, including materials, human and time.

It recognises the country’s current context and determines how available resources should be used to address critical socioeconomic challenges while making provisions for progressive development of the country.

Even in advanced economies, where resources seem to abound, plan-based development plays a key role in their development trajectory, minimising waste and promoting prudent use of state resources. Emerging economies, such as China, India, Malaysia among others, offer concrete examples of the relevance of plan-based development in resource-scarce environments.

Since Independence, there have been efforts to promote such approach to development in Ghana, with first President Kwame Nkrumah’s progressive and incremental strategy as an example.

History reveals that Nkrumah sought to lay down the foundations (e.g., road networks, local industries, electricity etc.) that would support and spur sustained growth and development in Ghana.

Today, Ghana’s electricity supply is largely dependent on Nkrumah’s initiative. However, most of Nkrumah’s developmental initiatives could not be sustained due to successive change of government and lack of continuity.

That notwithstanding, the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) provision under Articles 86 and 87 of the 1992 constitution, and the subsequent NDPC Act 1994 (Act 479) established the NDPC as an authoritative planning body to promote Ghana’s plan-based development.