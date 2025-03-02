WAR ON GAZA
Israel says it is stopping entry of all aid and supplies into Gaza
The Israeli prime minister's office did not elaborate on the decision.
Israel's war on Gaza / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
March 2, 2025

Israel said Sunday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister's office did not elaborate on the decision but warned of "additional consequences" if Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, does not accept what Israel says is a US proposal for an extension of the ceasefire.

It was not immediately clear if the supply of aid has been completely halted.

The first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday.

The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.

Inconclusive negotiations

Israel endorsed a proposal on Sunday to temporarily extend the truce in Gaza as a bridging measure after the first phase of its ceasefire with Hamas drew to a close.

The first phase of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was set to expire over the weekend without any certainty as to the second phase, which is hoped to bring a more permanent end to the war.

Negotiations have so far been inconclusive, with the fate of hostages still held in Gaza and the lives of more than two million Palestinians hanging in the balance.

Hamas, meanwhile, has insisted on the implementation of a second ceasefire phase.

"The only way to achieve stability in the region and the return of the prisoners is to complete the implementation of the agreement... starting with the implementation of the second phase," Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

