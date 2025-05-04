Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as a guarantor.

“Turkish Cypriots will eventually secure the recognition of their sovereign equality and international status as an equal partner on the island,” Erdogan told reporters after his one-day visit to the TRNC on Saturday.

"We continue to fully support President Ersin Tatar's vision for a two-state solution," Erdogan said.

Referring to the informal, enhanced-participation meeting held under the United Nations in Geneva on March 17-18, Erdogan said: "We will continue to fulfil our responsibilities and remain constructive in the areas of cooperation that were agreed upon between the two neighbouring states on the island."

"Motherland Türkiye will always stand by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this path and maintain its solidarity indefinitely," he noted.

"Our sincere desire is for a just, lasting, sustainable, and realistic solution," Erdogan underlined.

"The developments in our region are also a reminder that it is time to accept this reality," he said, adding: "It is time for everyone to recognise the fact that there are two peoples and two states on the island."

Provocative rhetoric, claims of new anti-Türkiye terror group

Addressing a statement by the archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church targeting the Turkish population on the island, Erdogan said: "I strongly condemn any statement that undermines the language of peace in Cyprus and endangers future generations.”

“We have always done our part for peace and stability on the island, and we will continue to do so," he said.

In response to a question about signs of a new anti-Türkiye terror group, similar to the EOKA terrorist organisation, being formed in the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, Erdogan said: "We will not tolerate any efforts that disturb the peace of the island, provoke sensitivities, or seek to incite chaos."

"Those who resort to terrorism or ignore the existence of Turkish Cypriots should know they will face a stronger Türkiye," he stressed.

"Instead of rhetoric that fuels tensions, using constructive and inclusive language would be more beneficial for the island’s future," Erdogan added.

"We will never allow a repetition of past suffering, and we are resolute on this matter," the Turkish leader reiterated.

‘Israel is the biggest threat to international law’

Speaking about the Israeli drone attack on a humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza while it was in Malta, Erdogan said: "Israel is the biggest threat to international law and has made violating it a habit.”

"The whole world knows that these ships were carrying humanitarian aid and were operating in accordance with international navigation rules," Erdogan noted.

"Despite this, the attack was carried out—this is outright banditry and piracy," he said.

“Israel is trying to defeat Palestinians by blocking access to food and medicine after failing to do so with bombs and heavy weapons,” Erdogan added.

Turkish leader called for an end to the global "spiral of silence" surrounding Israel's actions.

"It must be understood: the world is bigger than Israel. It must live up to that greatness and extinguish this fireball that is trying to set the world ablaze," he said.

Israeli attacks on Syria

Speaking about Israel’s attacks on Syria and its efforts to destabilise the country, Erdogan said: “A climate of peace and stability is the last thing Israel wants.”

“Israel is disturbed by the end of civil war in Syria, Syrian people’s right to determine their own future, as well as winds of unity and integrity,” said Erdogan.

He added that Israel is trying to provoke certain groups in Syria in order to ignite a new conflict.

“Israel, which does not hesitate to set the region on fire, is also deeply unsettled by Türkiye’s strength in the region and the gains it has achieved,” Erdogan noted.

“Everyone must work toward building a new Syria based on unity and territorial integrity,” he stressed, adding: "Türkiye will not allow Syria to be drawn into a new conflict.”