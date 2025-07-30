SPORTS
2 min read
Brazilian Ribeiro steals show at South African football awards
Lucas Ribeiro dominated the annual South African football awards after receiving four trophies.
Brazilian Ribeiro steals show at South African football awards
Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns. / Getty
11 hours ago

Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro received four trophies, including player of the season, at the annual South African football awards ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

A clean sweep for Ribeiro saw him win the player of the season, voted by the 16 top-flight coaches, players' player of the season, goal of the season and leading league scorer awards.

These honours come after the goal scored by the 26-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns striker against Borussia Dortmund was voted the best of the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States.

Other foreigners to win awards were Zimbabwe goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze from shock League Cup winners Magesi and Miguel Cardoso, the Portuguese coach of champions Sundowns.

Nigeria’s Shooting Stars

Meanwhile in Nigeria, Nurudeen Aweroro has replaced Gbenga Ogunbote as coach of success-starved club Shooting Stars in a one-year deal.

Based in Ibadan, 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of commercial capital Lagos, Stars finished eighth last season in the 20-club national championship.

Stars last won the Nigerian league 27 years ago and have not lifted the Federation Cup since 1995.

Elsewhere in Tanzania, Romain Folz became the third new coach among the top four Tanzanian clubs when named successor to Algerian Miloud Hamdi at champions Young Africans.

Hamdi has moved to fallen Egyptian giants Ismaily, opening the door for the 35-year-old from Bordeaux to take charge of the record 26-time national champions.

After assistant coaching positions in Egypt and Ghana, Folz has been head coach of clubs in Ghana (two), Botswana, South Africa (two) and Guinea.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan: Scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps' as Israel weaponises starvation
Dangote Refinery drops lawsuit against Nigerian fuel importers
South Africa still seeks US trade deal days before tariff deadline
At least 18 migrants die in shipwreck off eastern Libya, 50 others missing
Côte d'Ivoire's Alassane Ouattara to seek fourth presidential term
Picture‑perfect Cappadocia becomes latest Turkish region to join Michelin Guides
Türkiye brings all 55 wildfires under control as cooling operations continue
Four killed, hundreds arrested in Angola fuel price protests
Niger signs nuclear deal with Russia amid deteriorating ties with West
What does Eurofighter Typhoon acquisition mean for Türkiye's air defence?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Nigerian forces kill 45 in ambush on gang members
New book hails Türkiye's Erdogan as 'Tiger of the Islamic World'
Côte d'Ivoire probes death of Burkina Faso's citizen in prison
Researchers find 4,000-year-old handprint on Egypt tomb
President Tinubu receives Nigerian women's team after Africa Cup victory
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us