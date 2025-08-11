It is clear that the UN needs serious reform to continue fulfilling the duties entrusted to it, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a video message on the global organisation's 80th anniversary.

“It is our collective responsibility to make the UN a platform that represents global justice in the face of atrocities committed against Palestinians,” Erdogan said on Monday.

He stressed that steps must be taken, with the same determination shown by the founders who laid the groundwork for this organisation 80 years ago, to strengthen the UN in a way that can re-establish global peace, prosperity, mutual trust, and solidarity, and carry it into the future.

Erdogan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for all reform efforts including the UN 80 Initiative launched under the leadership of the secretary-general. He said Ankara is determined to actively participate in efforts aimed at transforming the UN into a more effective, efficient, and financially strong structure.