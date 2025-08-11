TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: UN must undergo serious reform to fulfil mandate as it marks 80th anniversary
"It is our collective responsibility to make the UN a platform that represents global justice in the face of atrocities committed against Palestinians," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
August 11, 2025

It is clear that the UN needs serious reform to continue fulfilling the duties entrusted to it, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a video message on the global organisation's 80th anniversary.

“It is our collective responsibility to make the UN a platform that represents global justice in the face of atrocities committed against Palestinians,” Erdogan said on Monday.

He stressed that steps must be taken, with the same determination shown by the founders who laid the groundwork for this organisation 80 years ago, to strengthen the UN in a way that can re-establish global peace, prosperity, mutual trust, and solidarity, and carry it into the future.

Erdogan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for all reform efforts including the UN 80 Initiative launched under the leadership of the secretary-general. He said Ankara is determined to actively participate in efforts aimed at transforming the UN into a more effective, efficient, and financially strong structure.

Restoring the UN as 'hope of humanity'

He reminded Türkiye’s call for reform of the UN Security Council, saying: “We reiterate our slogan, 'The world is greater than five,' based on the reform of the UN Security Council, and say, 'A fairer world is possible.'"

“I urge member states to take immediate steps that will restore the UN as the hope of humanity,” he added.

The Turkish president also congratulated the UN on its 80th anniversary, saying that the organisation, of which Türkiye is a founding member, has achieved significant successes in securing global peace and security and promoting international cooperation since its establishment in 1945.

He extended his best wishes for the anniversary to be auspicious for all humanity.

SOURCE:TRT World
