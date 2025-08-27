AFRICA
2 min read
Africa's super-rich to grow over next decade, South Africa richest nation - report
South Africa accounts for 34% of Africa's millionaires as Nigeria's millionaire population contract sharply, according to the Africa Wealth Report
Africa's super-rich to grow over next decade, South Africa richest nation - report
Number of African dollar millionaires is expected to rise by 65% in 10 years. / Others
August 27, 2025

Africa's millionaire population is projected to grow by 65% over the next decade, according to the Africa Wealth Report 2025.

The continent is currently home to 25 billionaires, 348 centi-millionaires (net worth exceeds $100 million), and 122,500 millionaires, according to the report published annually by international wealth advisory firm Henley & Partners.

Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is projected to grow by 3.7% in 2025 — outpacing Europe (0.7% ) and the US ( 1.4% ) — with growth projected to reach 4.1% in 2026.

South Africa now accounts for 34% of Africa's millionaires — roughly equal to the next five wealthiest countries combined — with 41,100 millionaires.

It leads Africa's Big 5 wealth markets of Egypt (14,800 resident millionaires), Morocco (7,500), Nigeria (7,200), and Kenya (6,800), which together represent 63% of the continent's millionaires and 88% of its billionaires.

Nigeria's millionaire population has contracted sharply by 47%, with Angola and Algeria likewise in decline.

Recommended

Wealthiest cities

Johannesburg holds onto the top spot as Africa's wealthiest city with 11,700 resident millionaires.

However, Cape Town, placed second with 8,500 high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), has emerged as the continent's leader in centi-millionaires, with 35 super wealthy individuals calling it home.

The 'Mother City' is also Africa's most expensive prime real estate market at $5,800 per m² and is on track to overtake Johannesburg in total wealth by 2030.

Cairo ranks third with 6,800 HNWI and has the highest concentration of billionaires in Africa, while East Africa's economic powerhouse Nairobi in fourth place has 4,200 millionaires, accounting for almost half of Kenya's total private wealth.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us