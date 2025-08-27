Africa's millionaire population is projected to grow by 65% over the next decade, according to the Africa Wealth Report 2025.

The continent is currently home to 25 billionaires, 348 centi-millionaires (net worth exceeds $100 million), and 122,500 millionaires, according to the report published annually by international wealth advisory firm Henley & Partners.

Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is projected to grow by 3.7% in 2025 — outpacing Europe (0.7% ) and the US ( 1.4% ) — with growth projected to reach 4.1% in 2026.

South Africa now accounts for 34% of Africa's millionaires — roughly equal to the next five wealthiest countries combined — with 41,100 millionaires.

It leads Africa's Big 5 wealth markets of Egypt (14,800 resident millionaires), Morocco (7,500), Nigeria (7,200), and Kenya (6,800), which together represent 63% of the continent's millionaires and 88% of its billionaires.

Nigeria's millionaire population has contracted sharply by 47%, with Angola and Algeria likewise in decline.