Rwanda on Tuesday described as "unfortunate" claims by Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye that it was planning to attack his country.

Rwanda supports an armed group, the M23, that has seized vast swathes of eastern DR Congo in recent months, including areas along Burundi's border.

In an interview with the BBC, the Burundian president said he had received "credible intelligence" that Kigali plans to attack its neighbour.

Ndayishimiye also accused Rwanda of being behind a coup attempt in 2015 like "what it's doing in the Democratic Republic of Congo."

'Military and verbal de-escalation'

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe stressed the countries were involved in peace negotiations.

"This statement by the President of Burundi is unfortunate, especially since the military and intelligence authorities of the two countries are currently in discussion, and have even agreed on the need for a military and verbal de-escalation," Nduhungirehe said on X.

Last year, Burundi closed its border with Rwanda, accusing it of supporting the RED-Tabara group, a Burundian rebel faction responsible for multiple attacks.

Rwanda denies backing the rebel group.

'No need to go to war'

RED-Tabara, which emerged in 2011, is accused of waging deadly violence in Burundi since 2015 but had not been active there since September 2021, when it carried out several attacks, including on the airport in the capital Bujumbura.

Ndayishimiye called on Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to honour a peace deal signed in previous years and hand over the rebels behind the 2015 coup.

"There is no need for us to go to war. We want dialogue, but we will not sit idle if we are attacked," Ndayishimiye told the BBC.