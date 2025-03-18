AFRICA
Niger quits global bloc of French-speaking countries
Niger, a former French colony, has increasingly distanced itself from France, cutting diplomatic and military ties since military took over power in 2023
Niger has been under military rule since July 2023. / Reuters
March 18, 2025

Niger’s military government has announced that it is withdrawing from a global group of French-speaking nations called the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

"The government of Niger has sovereignly decided to withdraw from the International Organization of the Francophonie," Laouali Labo, the secretary general of Niger's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement on Monday.

Niger, a former French colony under the rule of a military junta since a coup in July 2023, has suspended all diplomatic and military ties with France, accusing its former colonial ruler of supporting instability in the country.

The government also renamed streets and monuments bearing French names in Niamey, Niger's capital, in October.

Long-standing rift with OIF

The country is withdrawing from the OIF at a time when the 88-nation organization, founded on March 1970 in Niger, is celebrating French Language and Francophonie Week.

Niger was suspended from the organization following the coup. The Permanent Council of the Francophonie (CPF), meeting in an extraordinary session in December 2023, declared the suspension of Niger, with the immediate effect.

The CPF had demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, who is still being detained, and of his family and government members. It also demanded the rapid restoration of constitutional order.

SOURCE:AA
