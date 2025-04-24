AFRICA
2 min read
Mozambique declares end to insurgency in gas-rich Cabo Delgado region
The military says it has captured the last remaining training camps used by insurgent rebels in its northern Cabo Delgado province.
Mozambique declares end to insurgency in gas-rich Cabo Delgado region
Cabo Delgado province bore the brunt of insecurity in northern Mozambique. / Photo: AFP / REUTERS
April 24, 2025

Mozambique on Thursday declared that it has captured the last remaining training camps used by insurgent rebels in its northern Cabo Delgado province, signaling what officials are calling the end of a years-long insurgency.

Mozambique Chief of Defense Intelligence Ricardo Macuvele said the operation was successful thanks to the deployment of troops under the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique, which played a key role in defeating the insurgents.

Vast offshore gas deposits were discovered in Cabo Delgado in 2010. Militants linked to the DAESH group launched an insurgency in the area in 2017, stalling the exploitation of the gas deposits discovered there in 2010. Close to 5,800 people have been killed.

TotalEnergies, which suspended a giant gas project there after a major attack in 2021 in which dozens of people were killed, said earlier this year its project would only resume when "peace and security" return to Cabo Delgado.

‘Contain situation’

"Zambia also helped us a lot to contain the situation, the, territory which you helped us recover from the terrorists; we still hold it and we have even captured the last training camps for the rebels," said Macuvele in a statement issued by the Zambian Defense Ministry on Thursday.

Macuvele made the remarks during a visit to Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, where he met with Zambian Permanent Secretary for Defense Maambo Haamaundu.

Haamaundu said Zambia was in solidarity with its c ounterpart state in combating terrorism and fighting transnational crimes, including human trafficking.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us