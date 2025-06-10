Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his wife, Janet, have registered for a new generation of biometric national identity cards being issued in the East African country.

By law, the country renews its national ID cards after every 10 years.

The IDs currently in use were issued between 2014 and 2015, but their validity was extended by one year to allow for fresh registrations.

Museveni called for high turnout for registration for the new identity cards.

“Today, Maama Janet (the First Lady) and I registered to renew our national identification cards in Nakasero. I urge every eligible Ugandan to do the same for improved service delivery,” he said in a post on X social media platform on Tuesday.

Enhanced features

People need IDs in order to access government services and they also help in easing travels across the region. The new IDs have enhanced security features including being linked to biometric information data base.

Last year, the country conducted its first digital national population census.

The registration for new IDs was launched at the end of May and will run for the next 10 months.

During registration, people are required to bring their old identity cards or a police letter if they have lost the old IDs.