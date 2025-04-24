The African Tennis Confederation has again awarded the prestigious “Best Nation’s Trophy” to Morocco for the year 2025, marking a seventh consecutive win of the title. recognition.

“For the 7th consecutive year, Morocco takes home the Best Nation’s Trophy, thanks to their top performances across all age categories at the African Junior Championships,” a statement by the Confederation of African Tennis reads.

This accolade follows a year of achievements by young Moroccan tennis talents in various African tournaments.

Jean Claude Talon, President of the African Tennis Confederation, said that Morocco's consistent success earned them this honour “based on its players’ success in the Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 African championships held in 2025.”

"Well done to the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Tennis and to all the nations for their efforts and sportsmanship throughout the year," the federation added.

The official presentation of the award is scheduled to take place during the closing ceremony of the African Team Championship for the Under-14 category, an event slated to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from May 5 to 10.

Tunisia secured the second position, and African Team Championship host nation Egypt finished in third place.