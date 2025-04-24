SPORTS
1 min read
Morocco clinches "Best Nation's Trophy" in tennis for seventh time
The accolade follows a year of achievements by young Moroccan tennis talents in various African tournaments.
Morocco clinches "Best Nation's Trophy" in tennis for seventh time
Tunisia secured the second position and Egypt finished in third place. / Others
April 24, 2025

The African Tennis Confederation has again awarded the prestigious “Best Nation’s Trophy” to Morocco for the year 2025, marking a seventh consecutive win of the title. recognition.

“For the 7th consecutive year, Morocco takes home the Best Nation’s Trophy, thanks to their top performances across all age categories at the African Junior Championships,” a statement by the Confederation of African Tennis reads.

This accolade follows a year of achievements by young Moroccan tennis talents in various African tournaments.

Jean Claude Talon, President of the African Tennis Confederation, said that Morocco's consistent success earned them this honour “based on its players’ success in the Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 African championships held in 2025.”

"Well done to the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Tennis and to all the nations for their efforts and sportsmanship throughout the year," the federation added.

The official presentation of the award is scheduled to take place during the closing ceremony of the African Team Championship for the Under-14 category, an event slated to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from May 5 to 10.

Quadri Aruna, Taiwo Mati stand for Africa in World Tennis Championships - TRT Afrika

Quadri Aruna, ranked number one in Africa, is competing in the Round of 64 at the ongoing international table tennis championships.

🔗

Tunisia secured the second position, and African Team Championship host nation Egypt finished in third place.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us