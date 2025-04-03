AFRICA
South Africa seeks new US trade deal after tariff hike
South Africa's push comes after the Trump administration imposed global reciprocal tariffs on imports.
Relations between South Africa and the US have been tense since Trump returned to the US presidency in January. / TRT Afrika
April 3, 2025

South Africa's presidency says new tariffs imposed by US underscore the need to negotiate a new bilateral trade deal with Washington to ensure long-term trade certainty.

US President Donald Trump unveiled global reciprocal tariffs on most goods imported to the United States on Wednesday.

Trump imposed a 30% rate on South Africa. "The tariffs affirm the urgency to negotiate a new bilateral and mutually beneficial trade agreement with the US, as an essential step to secure long-term trade certainty," the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest tariffs are in addition to the 25% imposed on all vehicles and car parts imported into the US, which will kick in from Thursday.

South Africa's exports of vehicles and parts into the United States are estimated at over $2 billion and could be hard hit by the levies.

"Whilst South Africa remains committed to a mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States, unilaterally imposed and punitive tariffs are a concern and serve as a barrier to trade and shared prosperity," the President's office added.

SOURCE:Reuters
