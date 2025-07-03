Tanzania's very own Diamond Platnumz has shattered a record, becoming the first African artist to reach an incredible 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

To commemorate this achievement, the "Gere" hitmaker was presented with the coveted Diamond Play Button, a rare and glittering tribute reserved for creators who reach this elite milestone.

“Diamond platinum million, we want to give you this… Respect, man…respect,” said a YouTube representative in a presentation video shared by Diamond on Instagram.

An ecstatic Diamond thanked the video-sharing platform YouTube for “changing my life” and dedicated the feat to his fans.

Hard work

“It’s a lot of work, man… It’s a diamond plaque for Diamond Platnumz. First I want to dedicate this to my fans, my viewers. My team, family, everybody in the industry,” he said.

Diamond also took to Instagram to share his joy and gratitude: “Thank you, YouTube, my fans, my team & my family! 10+ Million YouTube Subscribers”

This milestone is a testament to the growing power and reach of African artistry.

While other Afrobeats heavyweights boast impressive numbers, Diamond Platnumz is currently in a league of his own, showcasing his unparalleled digital dominance.

Multi-Grammy-winning Burna Boy, a Nigerian powerhouse, boats at 5.43 million YouTube subscribers, and Guinness World Record-breaking Nigerian musician Rema has 4.97 million.

Grammy-winning South African sensation Tyla has garnered 4.88 million, while Nigerian Afrobeats giant Davido trails with 4.59 million.

Man behind the music

Born on October 2, 1989, in Tandale, a humble area of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz (real name Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack) faced early economic challenges.

His breakthrough arrived in 2010 with the smash hit "Kamwambie", quickly followed by a nomination for Best New Artist at the MTV Africa Music Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, in the same year.

From there, his star continued to rise with a string of chart-toppers, including "Number One", "Jeje", "Waah", "Inama", and "Yope".

While his primary musical language is Swahili, his unique blend of Bongo Flava and other African sounds has resonated with fans far beyond the continent's borders.

His trophy cabinet also brims with accolades from prestigious award bodies, including the MTV Music Awards, Channel O awards and AFRIMA, among others.