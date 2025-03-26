Ethiopia said on Wednesday it will appoint a new head of the interim administration in northern Tigray region, where months of tensions between rival factions have threatened a fragile peace agreement.

The region still suffers from the aftermath of a brutal two-year conflict, ended by a 2022 peace deal in Pretoria that established the interim administration.

The war was one of the deadliest in recent decades, claiming roughly 600,000 lives and pitting Tigrayan rebels against federal forces, supported by local militias and the Eritrean army.

"The federal government, taking into account the realities on the ground, is taking action... in order to extend the mandate of the interim government" by one year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed posted on X, adding that the administration had been "unable to complete its essential tasks within the given timeframe."

Internal power struggle

Writing in Tigrinya, he said it had "become necessary to appoint a new head of the interim administration" in Tigray to replace Getachew Reda, but did not specify a timetable for replacing him.

Getachew did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

The current tensions in Tigray stem from an internal power struggle between Getachew and Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

"If the transition is well managed, it is an opportunity to emerge from the crisis we are in," Wondimu Asamnew, a close associate of Debretsion, told AFP.

Divisions

"The two years of Getachew Reda's governance have been symbolised by crises and clashes, we now need a stable government," he added.

Although the guns have fallen silent, a failure to fully implement the terms of the Pretoria agreement has fuelled divisions within the Tigrayan political elite.

Armed supporters of Debretsion took over the municipality in Adigrat, Tigray's second-largest town near the Eritrean border, this month, ousting the mayor appointed by Getachew.

Debretsion's faction seized control of Mekele's town hall to reinstate its chosen mayor, as well as the local radio station.

'Gradually lost control'

Kjetil Tronvoll, a Horn of Africa specialist and professor at Oslo New University College, said he was unsurprised by the changes.

Getachew's faction "had gradually lost control" over the administration, he said, noting that "his powerbase had waned".

"Abiy Ahmed has been closely observing the evolution of the power struggle," he told AFP.

With the initial mandate of the interim administration expiring, "it was opportune for the federal government to let Getachew go", he added.

AU expresses 'deep concern'

The African Union, whose headquarters are in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, has expressed "deep concern" over renewed tensions in the region.

Similarly, the United States, Britain and the European Union also urged all stakeholders to "de-escalate and engage in urgent dialogue".