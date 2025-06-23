The joyous celebrations for MC Alger's Algerian Ligue 1 title victory, which turned to tragedy over the weekend in Algiers continues to draw widespread reactions.

Three football fans died and more than 80 were injured after falling from the upper stands of the July 5th Stadium while celebrating the MC Alger's 0-0 draw against NC Magra on Saturday, a result that secured their ninth league championship.

“Following the horrific tragedy that occurred last night, Olympique de Marseille extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the affected fans, to MC Alger, and to the entire Algerian football community. The heart of Olympique de Marseille is with you” MC Algiers wrote on X

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) in a statement on Sunday also extended its condolences to the Fédération Algérienne de Football, the Algerian government, and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"CAF is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the injuries sustained by the football spectators," said CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe.

Multiple casualties

According to Algeria's Ministry of Health, three fatalities were confirmed, with 38 injured individuals admitted to Beni Messous University Hospital. Ben Aknoun Hospital received 27 injured people, and Bab El Oued Hospital treated 16.

Local media reports suggest the tragic fall happened after a fence in the upper stand broke. Videos circulating online, including one posted by El Heddaf TV, appear to show a collapsed railing.

The injured spectators were taken to hospital, where MC Alger players, staff and administrators also went to donate blood as the trophy presentation ceremony was postponed, the reports added.

MC Alger successfully defended their Mobilis League title, securing the necessary point in the final round of the 2024-2025 season at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962.