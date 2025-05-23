Thinkers, artists and art critics across Africa are rallying behind a powerful proposition: authentic African art and expression could potentially be the key catalyst in the continent's development and renaissance.

"Art is fundamentally a sacred expression of human life," says Jeannot Gabin Ngue, a prominent Cameroonian researcher, cultural activist and critic whose vision has sparked a passionate discourse on how the continent can leverage its artistic capabilities.

Rooted in René Descartes's foundational dictum, “Cogito, ergo sum (I think, therefore I am)”, Cartesian philosophy offers a compelling framework for advocating artistic expression as a means to cultivate consciousness, which would ultimately shape the future.

This reasoning about the pre-eminence of mind over matter is what Ngue believes will enlighten, illuminate, and even inspire Africans. He is convinced that authentic artistic expression can inspire ideas, motivate and nourish the minds of the continent's youth, enabling them to imagine and build a prosperous Africa in every respect.

Ngue illustrates his argument by citing the ancient Medou-Neter (Egyptian hieroglyphs), which he believes represents the whole of the visible and invisible. Among his contemporaries, he finds the works of Jean Michel Dissake Dissake, who creates pictosculpture, inspiring.

This art form, conceived and promoted by the Cameroonian artist, is a fine alliance of painting and sculpture. Dissake's signature style has already earned him global recognition as a visionary artist whose works elevate African culture and identity.

According to an article in one of Cameroon's national newspapers, some of his works have an archaeological dimension.

Going beyond genres

Ngue’s belief in the potential of creative expression to be the engine of a nation’s progress transcends conventional art forms. He sees urban music and other art forms inspiring the creative genius of Africans as much as painting and sculpting.

"Art is fundamentally a sacred expression of human life. In Africa, where traditional societies are intrinsically linked to the divine and the spiritual, art is the backbone of reason, ethics, morality and aesthetics," Ngue tells TRT Afrika.

Sematawy Liberty Ankh, a think tank that campaigns for Africa's autonomy and development, encourages artists who are misunderstood or lack the support they need.

"Art is as much a tool to awaken consciousness as it is a means of expression. Both are essential for Africa’s development," says Espoir Fadu, a visual artist from Togo.

Transfer of ideas

Like Ngue and Fadu, many see art as essential communication channelled through skilled individuals who grasp and disseminate the message through their chosen medium. In many ways, it is a vehicle for transferring ideas, positive energy and motivation.

"The Renaissance in ancient Africa was always a renewal of the arts, as was the Renaissance in Europe, Türkiye and Japan during the Meiji era... Art always leads the way. For Africa to experience a new renaissance, art must be valued," says Ngue.

Nzouabet Kweto, a cultural activist and critic, believes that sensitivity to art is essential to understand what defines identity and accomplish “great things for Africa” in the face of daunting challenges.

"Art serves as a vehicle for beauty, spreading knowledge and ethical values through accessible emotional and aesthetic forms, which reinforces collective memory and social unity," he tells TRT Afrika.

The late Senegalese historian and anthropologist, Cheikh Anta Diop, espoused art as a way of transmitting intergenerational values and combating cultural alienation.

“By embracing innovation and creativity, as exemplified by the legacy of the pyramids, art inspires a reappropriation of African historicity,” he wrote.

“In short, by linking aesthetics, ethics and knowledge, art catalyses a collective consciousness rooted in holistic principles, which are essential for building solid institutions, an inclusive economy and a resilient cultural identity, the pillars of development."