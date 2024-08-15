SPORTS
Kenya rewards Olympic heroes with cash bonuses
Kenya ranked 17th overall in the medals table and the top among African countries at the games.
President William Ruto with members of Kenya's team at the Olympic games. Photo / PSC / Others
August 15, 2024

Kenya's government has awarded a total of $163,000 to Olympic athletes who brought home medals at the Paris 2024 games.

President William Ruto hosted the Olympic team on Thursday where he praised them for their achievements at the games after Kenya ranked 17th overall in the medals table and the top among Africa countries at the games.

"Kenya’s pride in athletics does not end in the 11 medals that we won in the Olympic Games. Our potential remains immense and underexploited," Ruto said.

Gold medalists Beatrice Chebet (women's 10,000 and 5,000m), Faith Kipyegon (women's 1500m), and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Men's 800m) received 3 million Kenya shillings for each medal.

Silver winners

Faith Kipyegon (women's 5000m) and Ronald Kwemoi (men's 5000m) were awarded 2 million Kenya shillings respectively for winning silver.

Bronze medalists Mary Moraa (women's 800m), Abraham Kibiwott (men's 3,000m steeplechase), Faith Cherotich (women's 3,000m steeplechase), Benson Kipruto (men's marathon) and Hellen Obiri ( women's marathon) were each awarded 1 million Kenya shillings .

World Athletics had announced before the Olympic games that it will award a cash prize of about $ 50,600 to gold medalists.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
