Niger signs law dictating foreign troop presence must first be endorsed by referendum
Niger has signed a transitional charter dictating that foreign troop presence in the country must be endorsed by a referendum, which would enable the citizens to make a "sovereign" decision.
Niger's General Abdourahamane Tchiani came to power after the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023. / Photo: AFP
March 26, 2025

Niger’s military leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani made official a charter on Wednesday under which he will be president for a five-year transitional period.

The document, which fundamentally redefines the country’s institutional framework, was formalised during a ceremony implementing recommendations and resolutions of a national conference in February.

The Refoundation Charter establishes a transition period of 60 months, which remains adjustable "depending on the security situation, the refoundation roadmap, and the agenda of the Confederation of Sahel States."

The Alliance of Sahel States is a confederation formed by Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso – all currently governed by military leaders following coups between 2020 and 2023. It was formally solidified in 2024, with the adoption of a treaty to deepen political, economic, and security cooperation among member states.

Foreign troop presence

The charter also addressed the presence of foreign forces on national territory, defining two distinct procedures.

Authorisation by referendum is required for foreign troops following consultation with the sovereign people.

An exception is provided, however, "in cases of proven emergency," allowing the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, to grant authorisation by decree, after consultation with the Refoundation Advisory Council, with the condition that the duration "must not exceed the time necessary to stabilise the situation."

Niger's military staged a coup in 2023 and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who is still under house arrest.

SOURCE:AA
