Türkiye’s ambassador to Uganda flagged off Turkish cyclists who were participating in a bicycle race Tuesday in the East African country. Fatih Ak said Türkiye is ready to enhance bilateral relations with Uganda.

He also handed over 100 bicycles to Ugandan Minister of State for Defense and Veteran Affairs Huda Abason Oleru and 100 Ramadan packages provided by the Turkish Keskul organization and Kadin-Tis, both of which are involved in charity work.

The bicycle race between Turkish and Uganda women aims to deepen engagement in humanitarian cooperation.

The event was attended by the Minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Justine Lumumba Kasule, Naima Melsa Gule Avako, a woman member of parliament for Yumbe in northern Uganda, Murat Cetin, Country Director of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Uganda and the rector of the Islamic University In Uganda, Ismail Ssimbwa Jagenda.

Easing transportation

Esra Oksay, the chairperson of Kadin-Tis, said she is proud to support Ugandan women and increase their participation in business.

“As the Women's Trade Employers Union, we are happy to support women in Africa and particularly Uganda, and we shall continue to develop our projects with our Ugandan partners,” she said.

Keskul head in Uganda Sema Coskun said that bicycle races not only entertain the crowd but also ease the means of transport, especially for women in rural areas.

Türkiye is deepening engagement in humanitarian cooperation with Uganda in many fields, provided by various Turkish NGOs in the country, according to the Turkish ambassador.