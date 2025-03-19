AFRICA
2 min read
Turkish ambassador to Uganda flags off bicycle race
Bike race between Turkish and Ugandan women aims to deepen engagement in humanitarian cooperation
Turkish ambassador to Uganda flags off bicycle race
Turkish ambassador to Uganda Fatih Ak presented 100 bicycles at the event in Kampala.
March 19, 2025

Türkiye’s ambassador to Uganda flagged off Turkish cyclists who were participating in a bicycle race Tuesday in the East African country. Fatih Ak said Türkiye is ready to enhance bilateral relations with Uganda.

He also handed over 100 bicycles to Ugandan Minister of State for Defense and Veteran Affairs Huda Abason Oleru and 100 Ramadan packages provided by the Turkish Keskul organization and Kadin-Tis, both of which are involved in charity work.

The bicycle race between Turkish and Uganda women aims to deepen engagement in humanitarian cooperation.

The event was attended by the Minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Justine Lumumba Kasule, Naima Melsa Gule Avako, a woman member of parliament for Yumbe in northern Uganda, Murat Cetin, Country Director of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Uganda and the rector of the Islamic University In Uganda, Ismail Ssimbwa Jagenda.

Easing transportation

Esra Oksay, the chairperson of Kadin-Tis, said she is proud to support Ugandan women and increase their participation in business.

Uganda president flags off construction of $3b railway line by Turkish firm - TRT Afrika

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has flagged off the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which will be built by Turkish company Yapi Merkezi.

🔗

“As the Women's Trade Employers Union, we are happy to support women in Africa and particularly Uganda, and we shall continue to develop our projects with our Ugandan partners,” she said.

Keskul head in Uganda Sema Coskun said that bicycle races not only entertain the crowd but also ease the means of transport, especially for women in rural areas.

Türkiye is deepening engagement in humanitarian cooperation with Uganda in many fields, provided by various Turkish NGOs in the country, according to the Turkish ambassador.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us