Türkiye is ready to assist in any manner, including facilitating negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, to help achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call.

During the call, Erdogan said a “historic turning point” has been reached in efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and stressed the importance of seizing the opportunity to secure peace, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Sunday.

“Türkiye is ready to contribute in any way, including hosting negotiations, to help establish a ceasefire and permanent peace,” he said.

Erdogan also stressed the significance of continued cooperation with France in initiating long-term peace talks and supporting Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction process.

Both leaders also discussed bilateral relations as well as global and regional developments.

Phone call with Putin

President Erdogan also had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Turkish Communication Directorate said in a statement.

Erdogan told Putin that he was glad to hear the statement supporting the continuation of Russia-Ukraine peace talks from where they left off in Istanbul.

Erdogan also emphasised to Putin that Türkiye is ready to host negotiations that would lead to a lasting resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

The phone conversation followed an overnight news conference in Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul starting Thursday.

Erdogan, a longtime champion of resolving the conflict, has repeatedly offered for Türkiye to host peace talks and do whatever it can to promote a resolution.

Türkiye has the distinction of enjoying good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

In response to the proposal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that Kiev is ready to hold direct talks with Russia once Moscow confirms a “full, lasting, and reliable” ceasefire in his country starting on Monday.