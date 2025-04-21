SPORTS
1 min read
Kenyan John Korir dominates Boston Marathon
With Monday's victory, Korir builds on his family's legacy after his older brother, Wesley, won in 2012.
Kenyan John Korir won the Boston Marathon on Monday finishing in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 45 seconds. / Reuters
April 21, 2025

Kenyan John Korir overcame a tumble near the starting line to win the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing in a blazingly fast two hours four minutes and 45 seconds.

The 2024 Chicago winner recovered quickly and pulled away at the 20-mile mark, building a minute cushion between himself and the rest of the field with two miles to go, before jogging through the finish.

Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu eked out a second-place finish in 2:05:04, battling Kenyan Cybrian Kotut down the final straight.

Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the 2024 edition of the Boston Marathon, finishing in 2 hours, 6 minutes.

With the win, Korir builds on his family's legacy after his older brother, Wesley, won in 2012.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
