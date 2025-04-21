Kenyan John Korir overcame a tumble near the starting line to win the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing in a blazingly fast two hours four minutes and 45 seconds.

The 2024 Chicago winner recovered quickly and pulled away at the 20-mile mark, building a minute cushion between himself and the rest of the field with two miles to go, before jogging through the finish.

Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu eked out a second-place finish in 2:05:04, battling Kenyan Cybrian Kotut down the final straight.

With the win, Korir builds on his family's legacy after his older brother, Wesley, won in 2012.