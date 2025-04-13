Liverpool are within touching distance of the Premier League title after Virgil van Dijk sealed a dramatic 2-1 win against West Ham, while Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou suffered more misery in a 4-2 defeat at Wolves on Sunday.

Luis Diaz's second-half strike at Anfield was cancelled out by Andrew Robertson's late own goal, but Van Dijk headed Liverpool's winner in the closing moments.

Arne Slot's side are 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with just six games left.

They will be crowned champions if Arsenal lose at Ipswich and the Reds win at Leicester, with both games taking place on April 20.

Spurs worst finish

Tottenham hit a new low at Molineux as Wolves virtually sealed their survival with a vibrant victory.

Tottenham are languishing in 15th place -- which would equal their worst finish since 1993-94 - after a wretched display that heaped further pressure on Postecoglou.

Relegation-bound Ipswich Town held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, leaving the hosts looking over their shoulders in their push for a lucrative spot in next season's Champions League.

The visitors stunned Enzo Maresca's men - who had won their previous five home league games - when they raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Champions league spot

The draw pushed Chelsea into the last of the five Champions League spots but they are only one point ahead of Newcastle United who were due to play Manchester United later on Sunday and have a further game in hand.

Ipswich remained in 18th place and are almost certain to return to the second tier next season.