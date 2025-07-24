AFRICA
2 min read
Rwandan President Kagame replaces prime minister
The appointment of a new prime minister paves the way for the formation of a new Cabinet, according to the Constitution.
Rwandan President Kagame replaces prime minister
Justin Nsengiyumva has described his appointment as honourable. / Others
20 hours ago

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has replaced the country's prime minister, naming the deputy governor of the central bank, Justin Nsengiyumva.

The appointment of Nsengiyumva, who holds a PhD in economics, was announced by the office of the government spokesperson in a post on X late on Wednesday.

The post did not say why the incumbent, Edouard Ngirente, was dropped. Ngirente, who had been prime minister since 2017, thanked Kagame on X, but did not elaborate on the reasons for his departure.

"This journey has been deeply enriching," he said.

In Rwanda, the prime minister is the head of government and is responsible for the running of the government's day-to-day operations., while the president is the head of state wielding the executive powers.

Rwanda last held elections in 2024 when Kagame was re-elected with 99.18% of the vote, extending his near quarter-century in office.

Who is the the new Rwandan prime minister?

Nsengiyumva served as vice governor of the National Bank of Rwanda until Wednesday.

He pledged to serve Rwanda with humility and dedication.

“I fully embrace the responsibility entrusted to me and remain committed to advancing our national priorities with integrity and purpose. I will give all I have in me to help you [president] achieve your great vision for this country,” Nsengiyumva said in a statement on X.

The appointment of a new prime minister paves the way for the formation of a new Cabinet, according to the Constitution.

Cabinet members must be appointed by the president in consultation with the new prime minister within 15 days.

Nsengiyumva holds a PhD in economics from the University of Leicester, a master’s in economic policy and management from the University of Nairobi and a bachelor of commerce from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

He previously served as permanent secretary in the education and trade and industry ministries.

Earlier, he worked in the UK government as a senior economic advisor in the Office of Rail and Road.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Botswana seeks more control of diamond mining giant De Beers
Angola to add 60,000 barrels per day in its daily oil production
Nigeria's Dangote refinery expected to undertake 40-day maintenance at petrol plant
Nigeria's Senate approves Tinubu's $21b external borrowing plan
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
At least 1.3 million at risk in Nigeria as WFP suspends food aid
Tunisian President Saied shows disturbing images of starving Gaza children to Trump's envoy
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Weaponised starvation is key to Israel’s ethnic cleansing and genocidal atrocities in Gaza
By Dr Dan Steinbock
Gambia declares Mpox outbreak after detecting first case
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens possible renewed conflict
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us