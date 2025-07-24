Rwandan President Paul Kagame has replaced the country's prime minister, naming the deputy governor of the central bank, Justin Nsengiyumva.

The appointment of Nsengiyumva, who holds a PhD in economics, was announced by the office of the government spokesperson in a post on X late on Wednesday.

The post did not say why the incumbent, Edouard Ngirente, was dropped. Ngirente, who had been prime minister since 2017, thanked Kagame on X, but did not elaborate on the reasons for his departure.

"This journey has been deeply enriching," he said.

In Rwanda, the prime minister is the head of government and is responsible for the running of the government's day-to-day operations., while the president is the head of state wielding the executive powers.

Rwanda last held elections in 2024 when Kagame was re-elected with 99.18% of the vote, extending his near quarter-century in office.

Who is the the new Rwandan prime minister?

Nsengiyumva served as vice governor of the National Bank of Rwanda until Wednesday.

He pledged to serve Rwanda with humility and dedication.

“I fully embrace the responsibility entrusted to me and remain committed to advancing our national priorities with integrity and purpose. I will give all I have in me to help you [president] achieve your great vision for this country,” Nsengiyumva said in a statement on X.

The appointment of a new prime minister paves the way for the formation of a new Cabinet, according to the Constitution.

Cabinet members must be appointed by the president in consultation with the new prime minister within 15 days.

Nsengiyumva holds a PhD in economics from the University of Leicester, a master’s in economic policy and management from the University of Nairobi and a bachelor of commerce from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

He previously served as permanent secretary in the education and trade and industry ministries.

Earlier, he worked in the UK government as a senior economic advisor in the Office of Rail and Road.​​​​​​​