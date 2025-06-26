US Presido Donald Trump don talk say make dem cancel or pardon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu corruption trial, as e call di case "witch hunt."

"Netanyahu trial suppose CANCEL, IMMEDIATELY, or dem go give am Pardon as e be Great Hero," na wetin Trump write on Wednesday for him Truth Social platform.

E call Netanyahu Israel "Great War Time Prime Minister," and e talk say e shock as e hear say Netanyahu go still show for court on Monday, even as di country dey face wahala wit Iran.

"I shock as I hear say Israel, wey just get one of dia greatest moments, still dey continue dis yeye campaign against dia prime minister," Trump write.

"No be person wey I sabi fit work pass Netanyahu when e come to US president."

Trump still add say di US don "save" Israel for di recent wahala wit Iran, and now na Israel turn to "save Netanyahu."

E describe Netanyahu as di most courageous and capable leader for Israel.

Bribery, fraud and breach of trust

Trump talk don show say di two of dem don dey relate better now, even though dem don get serious wahala before.

Di wahala before na because of some mata, like di Israeli genocide for Gaza and di relationship wit Iran before di latest kasala.

Analysts talk say di tension clear well well during Trump recent Middle East tour, wey no include Israel — na di first time US presido go do am like dat.

Before di visit, Trump negotiate ceasefire wit Yemen Houthis without tell dem make dem stop attack Israeli targets.

E still approve direct talks wit Hamas, and dem talk say e team agree to carry humanitarian aid enter Gaza in exchange for di release of one US-Israeli dual citizen.

Netanyahu trial — di charges na bribery, fraud and breach of trust — don dey go on since 2020.

Di trial don dey delay many times, as Netanyahu dey use di Gaza genocide and later Lebanon conflict take postpone am.

For di first case, dem accuse Netanyahu and him wife, Sara, say dem collect more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods like cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

Two other cases talk say Netanyahu try negotiate better coverage for two Israeli media outlets.

E deny all di allegations.

US complicity

Netanyahu still dey face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, as di International Criminal Court don issue arrest warrant for am and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for November 2024 over di atrocities for Gaza.

Palestinians don document 56,000 deaths, mostly women and children, for di Gaza genocide.

About 11,000 Palestinians dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of di houses wey dem destroy, according to Palestine official WAFA news agency.

Experts talk say di real number of deaths fit pass wetin Gaza authorities report, as dem estimate say e fit reach 200,000.

Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice.

Di US dey give $3.8 billion every year as military funding to Israel, wey be dia long-time ally.

Since October 2023, di US don spend more than $22 billion to support Israel genocide for Gaza and di wars for di neighbouring countries.

Even though senior US officials don criticise Israel about di high civilian death toll for Gaza, Washington never gree put conditions for di arms wey dem dey transfer give Israel.