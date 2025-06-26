Iran don announce say dem go reopen part of dia airspace afta ceasefire wit Israel.

“Di airspace for di eastern side of di kontri don dey open again for local and international flights, plus flights wey dey pass through Iran airspace,” na wetin Majid Akhavan, wey be tok-tok pesin for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, yarn for X.

Akhavan still tok say flights from Mehrabad Airport for Tehran and Imam Khomeini International Airport, wey dey about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of di capital, no go dey allowed until dem give further notice.

Dis announcement na afta US help broker ceasefire wit Israel, wey end 12 days of serious wahala between di two countries. Di fight start afta Israel attack Iran nuclear and military targets on June 13.

Di Iranian Health Ministry report say di fight kill 627 people and injure at least 4,870.

Among di people wey die, at least 25 na senior Iranian commanders, including Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri and Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Israel intelligence agency, Mossad, play big role for di targeted killings of Iranian people. Dem even release video wey show how dem do di operations. Iran confirm say 11 nuclear scientists die, but Israel claim say di number reach at least 15.

US and Israel also attack nuclear facilities for Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Di Israeli Prime Minister Office tok say di Fordo site no fit work again and dem don slow down Iran nuclear development well well.

Apart from military sites, Israel attack Iran infrastructure like Red Crescent, Tehran water network, electricity distribution center, and Evin Prison wey dem dey use hold political people wey dem no like.

Iran also tok say dem don arrest more than 700 people wey dem suspect dey work with Israel. Dem claim say dem seize thousands of drones and UAVs, including kamikaze models, and dem execute five people wey dem convict before for spying.

Tehran still announce say dem shoot down three Israeli Hermes drones and one F-35 fighter jet, but Israel never confirm di fighter jet matter.

Even though ceasefire dey ground, explosions still dey happen for some parts of Iran, and air defenses still dey active because drones still dey show face.