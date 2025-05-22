US President Donald Trump and di Israel ambassador to di US don condemn one shooting wey happen late Wednesday near di Capital Jewish Museum for Washington DC wey kill two Israeli embassy staff. Dem call am act of anti-Semitic violence.

“Dis kain bad bad killing for D.C., wey clearly base on antisemitism, e must stop, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism no get place for USA,” Trump yarn for him Truth Social platform.

E still send him condolence to di victims’ family, call di incident “so sad.”

For press briefing wey dem do after di attack, Israeli ambassador to di US, Yechiel Leiter, talk say di victims na one young Israeli couple wey wan soon engage.

E talk say Trump personally call am through Attorney General Pam Bondi, promise say him administration go “do everything wey e fit do to fight and end anti-Semitism.”

Leiter still talk say di bond between Israel and di US strong well well.

“Together we no go fear. Together we go stand and we go overcome di moral depravity of people wey think say dem fit achieve political gain through murder,” e talk.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talk say, “dis na bold act of cowardly, anti-Semitic violence. No make mistake: we go track di people wey do dis thing and bring dem to justice.”

Gunshot start for di sidewalk outside di Capital Jewish Museum and Washington police confirm say di suspect wey shoot later waka enter di museum after di shooting and dem don catch am.

“We believe say na only one suspect do di shooting and we don hold am,” Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith yarn reporters.

“Before di shooting, dem see di suspect dey waka up and down for di front of di museum. E come waka go meet four people, bring out gun and start to shoot.”

“After di shooting, di suspect enter di museum and di event security hold am.”

Police identify di suspect as Elias Rodriguez, 30 years old, from Chicago.

‘Red line’

“Di fatal shooting wey happen outside di event for di Jewish Museum for Washington, D.C... na wicked act of anti-Semitic terrorism,” Danny Danon, Israel ambassador to di United Nations, talk.

“To harm diplomats and di Jewish community na crossing red line. We dey sure say US authorities go take strong action against di people wey do dis criminal act. Israel go continue to dey act strong to protect him citizens and representatives - anywhere for di world.”

Police Chief Smith talk for news conference say officers respond to plenty calls of shooting near di museum around 9:00 pm Wednesday evening (0100 GMT Thursday).

When authorities reach di scene, dem see one man and one woman wey no dey breathe again.

Even though first responders try to save dem life, dem later pronounce dem dead.

Emergency response vehicles still dey di scene till Thursday morning after police cordon di area.

“We go stand together as one community for di coming days and weeks to send clear message say we no go tolerate anti-Semitism,” Mayor Muriel Bowser yarn reporters.

“No active threat dey our community. Wetin I sabi be say dis bad incident go make plenty people fear for our city and for di country. I wan make am clear say we no go tolerate dis kain violence or hate.”