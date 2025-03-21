Burkina Faso court don open investigation on some social media posts wey dey call for di "wiping out" of Fulani people, one ethnic group wey dem dey stigmatise well well for di Sahel region.

Di public prosecutor for Ouagadougou high court, Blaise Bazie, talk for one statement late Thursday say di authorities dey investigate people wey dey publish or share calls "to wipe out people wey belong to one ethnic group" for Facebook.

E talk say some people for social media dey post say "na because dem believe say na dem people dey join hand with di terrorists wey dey cause wahala" for di country.

Even though di prosecutor no call di name of di ethnic group wey dem dey target, most of di posts dey focus on di Fulani community.

Fulani people, wey be mostly nomadic herders, dey face plenty wahala for di Sahel region as people dey accuse dem say dem dey work with jihadist groups and say na dem dey supply plenty recruits for di groups.

Bazie talk say "di investigation dey go on to catch di people wey dey behind di posts for di coming days."

E add say "di kain messages wey dey incite violence fit cause serious gbege for peace and social unity," and di people wey write am fit face prison sentence.

Burkina Faso don dey face violence since 2015, wey don kill more than 26,000 people, and half of di deaths happen after di military coup for 2022, according to Acled, wey dey record victims of conflicts for di world.